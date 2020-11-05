This is What Happens When Abhay Deol Has to Wait Too Long in His Vanity Van on Set

Abhay Deol took to his social media to share a series of goofy pictures taken in his vanity van wherein he is flaunting his hairy chest with a smile. The actor is seen wearing a wide neck black tee.

He is striking different poses with goofy expressions to evade boredom. In the caption along with the post, he added a quipping note in which he is imagining a conversation with a girl.

Abhay wrote, “She : “You’re funny but you should try n be sexy.” In his quest to look sexy, Abhay replies with the clicks he took and shared. The actor informs further that it is a consequence of having him wait for too long between shots. “This is what happens when you have me wait in my “vanity van” for too long in between scenes,” said the actor.

Abhay also accompanied his post with the hashtags, #funnynotfunny #bored #omg #pandemic #drivingmecrazy #hairy #cleavagefordays #sorrynotsorry

Abhay’s friends, Priyanka Bose, Monica Dogra, Farah Khan Ali and Pranati Rai took to the comments box and expressed their reaction to his post.

On the work front, Abhay made his Tamil debut with the 2019 film, Hero. The superhero film directed by P.S Mithran also had Sivakarthikeyan and Arjun in the lead roles. He was also seen in the ZEE5 release, Line of Descent. Abhay was actor and co-producer for What are the Odds directed by Megha Ramaswamy.

He currently headlines the sci-fi thriller web miniseries, JL50 which streams on Sony Liv. Abhay’s next film is a Tamil fantasy film titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai. The upcoming film directed by Rathindran R. Prasad also features Ashwin Kakumanu and Aishwarya Rajesh.