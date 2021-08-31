This is What is Keeping Bharti Singh Away From Motherhood

Bharti Singh never forgets to sign off in her signature style of humour – be it speaking of her current shows or answering a personal question, the comedian knows when to say what, and crack up her audience. That’s exactly what happened when the paparazzi surrounded her. The actress was on the sets of the reality dance show Dance Deewane 3 when she stepped out for a bit and met the photographers. She soon promoted the shows – Dance Deewane 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show – with the timings of their telecast. However, one question shot up from the crowd – “Mama kaab banogi (when will you become a mother)?” Bharti, in her signature style, stared at the interviewer for a second and said, “Now everyone seems to be so eagerly waiting to see the arrival of my child. Only if you leave me alone for a bit, I’ll think of doing something to make one.” The response had the paparazzi in splits.

The video was shared from a page dedicated to Bollywood actors. Check the clip here:

This is not the first time that Bharti has been so open about her plans of pregnancy. Earlier in an interview with Tellychakkar, the actress said that she was planning a baby with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa but they postponed it owing to the COVID-19 situation. It is extremely dangerous to visit hospitals in the pandemic and after being pregnant, she would need to go for regular check-ups which may, in turn, affect the baby’s health.

Bharti, in an episode in Dance Deewane 3, broke down after hearing a story of the death of a 14-day-old baby. She said that even though she and Harsh want to take up parenthood, these kinds of stories make her want to postpone it.

Bharti has starred in multiple TV shows such as Comedy Circus 3 Ka Tadka, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Baal Veer, Comedy Classes and Comedy Nights Live among others. She got married to Harsh in a lavish ceremony in Goa, in 2017.

