This Is What Karanvir Bohra Said When Daughters Asked About 'Azaan'

Television actor Karanvir Bohra is a proud father to twin daughters Bella and Vienna. While the cute toddlers feature often on his social media profiles, a recent post showed the moral teachings the children were being given.

Shared on the actor’s Twitter and Instagram handles, the short video was shot during the evening azaan. Hearing the sound on the loudspeaker, both Bella and Vienna come out. When Karanvir asks them what it was, they reply saying it was azaan and pray by joining their hands.

Explaining the context, the Naagin actor wrote in the caption, “We hear the #azaan everyday from my building, when my children heard it the first time they asked us what is it? We said it's called "azaan" and told the 5 time significance of it.... Let's is all pray for the well-being of the world.”

The Shararat star also wished fans personally later on Ramzan 2020 through a message of unification.

Mother of the twins, actor-TV presenter Teejay Sidhu shared multiple pictures of the whole family celebrating Ramadan 2020, writing that “love” was the religion they followed.

Here is the happy family posing together as they stay at home, protected from coronavirus threat.

The actor also shared that he was becoming a more patient father during the lockdown.

The family has been exercising together as well.

Follow @News18Movies for more