1-min read

This is What Kareena Kapoor has to Say About Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Kareena had also asked Kartik Aaryan, on her radio show What Women Want, about his love life, but the actor evaded the question.

News18.com

January 8, 2020, 3:49 PM IST
This is What Kareena Kapoor has to Say About Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan
Kareena will next be seen in Good Newwz.

Kareena Kapoor was recently asked to comment on the rumoured affair between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The actress was in aconversation with Pinkvilla, and she was asked what she thought about Sara’s rumoured affair. To this, she said, “I honestly wouldn’t know because none of them have told me that. That’s the truth.”

Kartik had also made an appearance on Kareena’s radio show What Women Want on a FM radio channel. She revealed that even she asked him the same question but Kartik’s reply was ambiguous. When asked who he was dating, the Pyar Ka Punchanama actor said, “I am dating my work.”

Much has been said and reported about Sara and Kartik, from their alleged relationship to the break-up. However, neither of them have accepted or talked about it officially.

On the work front, Kareena has been taking one movie at a time. She was recently seen in Raj Mehta’s directorial debut Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie revolved around two couples with same surname and tryst with vitro fertilization. She will next be seen in a pivotal cameo in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

