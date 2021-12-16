This is What Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Love in Times of Corona' Looks Like

Days after Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan tested Covid positive, she took to social media to share a glimpse of her time in isolation. The actress, along with her close friend Amrita Arora tested positive on Monday. Taking to her Instagram Story section, she shared a video of a Swiss treat sent to her by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor. Thanking them, she wrote, “Always cheering me up. @rheakapoor Diving right in….@kapoorsunita."

Her next Instagram Story also featured Saif Ali Khan, who was seen standing on the terrace of a building facing hers. The picture seems to have been taken from the widow of the building Kareena is currently residing in. She wrote, “Ok so we are still…in love in the times of Corona era Don’t forget guys!!!Its lurking…"

However, a recent report in India Today states that when BMC asked the actress’ family about Saif, they did not give a clear answer. After being asked repeatedly, they told the members of the civic body that Saif has not been in Mumbai for the last week. They, however, did not mention when the actor would be back.

Meanwhile, apart from Kareena and Amrita, the former’s house help tested positive as well. Their good friend Maheep Kapoor, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Khan and her son have contracted the virus as well.

Kareena and Amrita, along with other celebs, had recently attended Bollywood director Karan Johar’s private party at his residence. The filmmaker had hosted the party at his house last week to celebrate 20 years of his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… which was attended by many stars including Seema and Maheep. Actors like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra had also attended the bash.

Just around the same time, Rhea had hosted a party, which was also attended by Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Amrita Masaba Gupta and Poonam Damania at her Mumbai home.

But it is reported that it was Sohail Khan’s wife Seema tested Covid positive first. She started to show some symptoms soon after the party. Her reports came positive on December 11. Her son Yohaan Khan and sister Richa Sajdeh have also been tested positive. On the same day, Kareena and Amrita also got tested and turned out positive.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.