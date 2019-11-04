This is What Kareena would Do If She is Stuck in a Lift with Ranbir's Ex Girlfriends

Kareena Kapoor is currently in Australia, where she recently unveiled the trophies of both the men and women's T20 World Cup 2020. The tournament, which will be held next year will first see the Women's series in February, followed by the men's in October.

The actress has been taking the internet by storm with her outfits, be it the shimmery golden gown, the baby-pink lehenga or a black and beige pantsuit. During the event, Kareena was also asked what she would do if she were ever to get caught in a lift with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

She said, “I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift," she said, adding, "Or maybe, I should make sure he is in the lift.”

This is not the first time she has had good things to say about Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriends. In an earlier season of Koffee With Karan, where she had appeared with Ranbir Kapoor, she had said, she will dance to Ranbir's then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif's songs in their wedding.

Recently at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, when asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Kareena had said, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world!"

The actress was also asked to choose between the Kapoors and Khans. To this, she said, “Well, the problem is I don't get to choose because I am Kareena Kapoor Khan, so I am both," and added, "I am lucky I have both.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good Newzz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

