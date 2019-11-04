Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

This is What Kareena would Do If She is Stuck in a Lift with Ranbir's Ex Girlfriends

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently asked what she would do if she were stuck in an elevator with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
This is What Kareena would Do If She is Stuck in a Lift with Ranbir's Ex Girlfriends
Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently asked what she would do if she were stuck in an elevator with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Kareena Kapoor is currently in Australia, where she recently unveiled the trophies of both the men and women's T20 World Cup 2020. The tournament, which will be held next year will first see the Women's series in February, followed by the men's in October.

The actress has been taking the internet by storm with her outfits, be it the shimmery golden gown, the baby-pink lehenga or a black and beige pantsuit. During the event, Kareena was also asked what she would do if she were ever to get caught in a lift with Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

She said, “I will make sure Ranbir is not in the lift," she said, adding, "Or maybe, I should make sure he is in the lift.”

This is not the first time she has had good things to say about Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriends. In an earlier season of Koffee With Karan, where she had appeared with Ranbir Kapoor, she had said, she will dance to Ranbir's then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif's songs in their wedding.

Recently at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, when asked about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Kareena had said, "I'll be the happiest girl in the world!"

The actress was also asked to choose between the Kapoors and Khans. To this, she said, “Well, the problem is I don't get to choose because I am Kareena Kapoor Khan, so I am both," and added, "I am lucky I have both.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Good Newzz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Homi Adjania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram