This is What Kartik Aaryan Has to Say on Working with Sara Ali Khan

“Ever since Sara took my name on Koffee With Karan, I wanted us to work together,” said Kartik in an interview.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
This is What Kartik Aaryan Has to Say on Working with Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan with Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan starrer Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day. Even before the official release of the trailer, fans are too excited to see the chemistry between the two.

Sara had earlier confessed in the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan that she had a crush on Kartik.

Recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik has also opened up about the same. “Ever since Sara took my name on Koffee With Karan, I wanted us to work together.”

He also mentioned that a lot of curiosity has already been built up about the film. Fans have given the two a name, which is “Sartik”.

“Photographers make fun of me sometimes. Paparazzi often knowingly calls me Sartik when they address to click my pictures. When I turn to respond, they all laugh,” he added.

Kartik further spoke about the overwhelming love received from his fans. “It has happened for the first time that the audience is shipping and approving of an on-screen couple, even before the release of the film”.

“We hope that we live up to those expectations," the actor added.

He also assured to his fans that they won’t be disappointed.

The Imtiaz Ali’s directorial is the sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Kartik will also be seen in the sequel of 2006 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa and sequel of Dostana. Both films release in 2020.

On the other hand, Sara will appear on the big screen opposite actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 film Coolie No 1. The film is slated to release on May 1.

