This is What Katrina Kaif is Doing as She Practices Social Distancing

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is practising social distancing and is making the most of her time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself playing a guitar.

She captioned the video as, “Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari #staysafe"

Katrina is not the only celeb doing something creative or fun as they practice social distancing. While Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are busy sketching and painting, Saif Alia Khan and Alia Bhatt have pulled out some reading material. Madhuri Dixit too is spending some quality time with family.

Likewise, Deepika Padukone recently shared a series of posts in which she was seen utilising the self isolation period by cleaning her closet and by indulging in self care. Sharing photos from the activities, the Chhapaak actor has captioned the posts as “Season 1, Episode 1 Productivity in the times of COVID-19” and “Season 1 Episode 2 Productivity in times of COVID-19”





Alia Bhatt too has shared what she has been upto while being at home. The Raazi actor captioned the post as, “stay home & .... finish a book”





