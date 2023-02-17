Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has the best idea on how to spend the prize money he has received from the reality show. He plans to give his mother the entire winning amount. Stan has disclosed his goals, and you’re going to love what he has in mind. Stan stated on Bigg Buzz with Krushna Abhishek that he intends to help his mother in some way with the winnings from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 show. Stan plans to gift his mother a new home from the winning amount.

“I still rent an apartment, therefore my priority is to buy my mother a house. I think I was able to win the show because of her blessings," Stan told Krushna Abhishek. Stan also talked about three of his housemates from the show while talking on Bigg Buzz. He has nothing but admiration for Bigg Boss 16’s first runner-up, Shiv Thakare. Stan also cited Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary.

Inside the home, Shiv and Stan acted like brothers. They looked out for one another as though they were family and were constantly a part of the much-discussed mandala. Stan was devastated when Shiv lost the trophy, just like any other family member.

Shiv has often been credited by Stan with explaining to him how the show operates and what the true motivations of those who contact him are. On Bigg Buzz, Stan praised Shiv, saying, “He has been a wonderful help and has had my back on countless occasions."

Stan had a different perspective than Shiv and Priyanka, who believed they would be in the top two instead of Stan. He thinks that during the show, everyone who wasn’t a member of the mandali put on a fake show, with Priyanka being the most annoying. Thus, the rapper was against the idea of Udariyan actress winning the show.

Shalin was the first contestant to be evicted on the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale. He was the fourth runner-up. Meanwhile, Priyanka was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 16.

Read all the Latest Movies News here