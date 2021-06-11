This is What Nia Sharma Had to Say When Co-star Kamal Kumar Proposed to Her

Actress Nia Sharma is gorgeous and sizzling hot. From her fans to co-stars, everyone seems smitten by her charm. Recently, actor Kamal Kumar who has been working with the actress in an upcoming song, opened up about such an incident where he proposed the actress in front of the entire crew, leaving Nia pleasantly surprised. In a conversation with Spotboye, Kamal revealed, "We were waiting for the shot, everyone was busy doing their own thing, when I suddenly went on my knees and proposed to her. Everyone was shocked until both Nia and I started laughing."

He further cleared that it was not serious proposal but more of a BTS on location. It was just to lighten the mood of the crew and Nia too took it sportingly.

Most recently, Nia got embroiled in a Twitter spat with Devoleena Bhattacharjee over the rape allegations against actor Pearl V Puri. But later, both publically apologised for their personal attacks on each other. On the work front, Nia was recently seen in the music video Tum Bewafa Ho which was released in May. The song sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben is about love and heartbreak. The actress was seen acting alongside actor Arjun Bijlani. The song is enjoying massive popularity as it has garnered over 2 crore views on YouTube so far.

Sharing a post on Instagram, the actress celebrated the success of the song which had touched the milestone of 100 million plays.

Earlier this year, the new season of the 2019 hit show Jamai Raja was launched on an OTT platform. Featuring Nia and Ravi Dubey in the lead roles, the new season of the show is bigger, better, and with an edgier storyline.

