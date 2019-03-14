English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is What Priyanka Chopra has to Say About Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas Exchanging DMs
Many moons ago, when Nick Jonas and Miley Cyrus were both popular as Disney stars, they were rumoured to be dating each other. Although they have openly remained friends after breaking up.
Image:Miley cyrus, Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Miley Cyrus recently posted a throwback picture, and an accompanying message that caught everyone's attention, including Priyanka Chopra's whose husband Nick Jonas was referred to in Miley's post. Miley shared a direct message that she’d sent to Priyanka’s husband and her ex, Nick and Priyanka was quick to respond.
Miley shared a screenshot of a picture of herself that she’d sent Nick, in which both she and her younger sister can be seen wearing Jonas Brothers T-shirts. She wrote, “That moment when even your ex knows your socials have been (lit).”
Nick had replied to Miley’s message saying, “These throwback shots have been (lit).”
Priyanka heartwarmingly replied to it in the comments section saying, “Lol. Hahaha.. Hubby is right. These posts r (lit).”
Many moons ago, when Nick and Miley were both popular as Disney stars, they were rumoured to be dating each other. Although they have openly remained friends after breaking up. Now both are happily married. While Nick married Priyanka in December in a lavish ceremony in India, Miley tied the knot with actor Liam Hemsworth, which turned out to be a quiet and intimate affair.
Miley was also witnessed to be trying to warm up to Priyanka during the Vanity Fair after party on the Oscars night. In a picture that Priyanka shared of her look in the party, Miley had commented, "Pretty!Love", along side a blue heart emoji.
Priyanka was recently seen in the latest music video of Jonas Brothers' Sucker, which is also currently the No 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Priyanka was also gifted a luxury car by Nick after the Billboard list was released. The Billboard top slot was a first for Jonas Brothers, who had reunited after many years for Sucker.
