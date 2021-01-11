This is What Priyanka Chopra Said About Having Kids with Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped her film Text For You, talked about the age gap and cultural differences between her and her husband Nick Jonas. In a magazine feature, Priyanka was asked if their 10-year age gap was a 'bigger hurdle' for them than their cultural differences.

Talking to Sunday Times, Priyanka said that neither was a 'hurdle' for the couple as Nick had easily adapted to India and her culture. She said, "Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it's more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard.”

"It's so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I'm just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I'm so grateful to have a partner in doing that," she further added.

On the question of children, Priyanka said, “I do want children, as many as I can have.:

Priyanka shot for Text For You in London, where Nick also joined her. The film is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. Text For You also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

On the other hand, Priyanka also shot for Matrix 4 in Germany. The fourth installment of the popular franchise has been directed by Lana Wachowski. The film also stars Carrie Ann-Moss, Jada Pinketh Smith, Yahya Abdul Mateen, and Neil Patrick Harris among others.