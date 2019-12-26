This is What Salman Khan Has to Say on Working with Shah Rukh Khan in a Film

After sharing screen space in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Zero, there were reports making rounds that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had decided to work together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, actor-turned-producer Nikhil Dwivedi had said "Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it."

But Salman has refuted the rumours on working with Shah Rukh in the near future. Speaking to The Times of India, Salman said, "I think Nikhil Dwivedi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are coming together in a film which Nikhil will be directing and Sanjay will be acting in it."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

Salman will be next seen in films like Radhe and Kick 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.