This is What Sanjay Dutt Did After There were Reports of His Affair with Madhuri Dixit

Back in the 90s, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit were among the most loved couples on-screen. Their sizzling chemistry in the movies such as Saajan and Khalnayak ran rife the rumours of their love affair. Their link-up stories were grabbing the eyeballs, so much so that the rumours of their marriage spread like wildfire. Although, Madhuri has always remained tight-lipped about it, Sanjay has shared his admiration for the actress several times.

In an interview with a magazine, Sanjay opened about his ‘affair’ with Madhuri. He revealed that there was nothing between him and the actress. “I wish I had a scene going with Madhuri. But I don’t!" Sanjay said.

In another interaction with media, the actor talked about a story that broke when Madhuri was in Kenya shooting for the film Khel. And during the schedule of their film Saajan, Sanjay revealed that he went to the actress and apologised to her for their link-up stories. The actor had revealed that Madhuri was under scrutiny for no fault of her.

Both Madhuri and Sanjay avoided each other for the longest time. This continued until Sanjay expressed his admiration for Madhuri. When asked about the name of the actress he would want to marry, the actor mentioned that he would like to marry Madhuri.

After decades, the two shared appeared together in Karan Johar’s 2019 mega-budget film Kalank.

On the work front, Sanjay will next feature in the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. He will play the antagonist in the movie. He will also star in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s, Toolsidas Junior. The sports drama is slated to release in December. The actor also has Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

While, on the other hand, Madhuri is currently appearing as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Deewane.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here