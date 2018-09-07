GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This is What Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Have Named Their Newborn Son

Shahid and Mira Kapoor welcomed their second child on Wednesday night.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
Mira and Shaid Kapoor have named their new-born son Zain Kapoor. (Image: Instagram/Mira Kapoor)
Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor welcomed their second child — a baby boy — into the world on Wednesday night.

An overjoyed father, Shahid shared his happiness on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Along with thanking everyone for their warm wishes, he also announced the name of his new-born son — Zain Kapoor.




“Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Abhishek Bachchan replied to Shahid’s tweet, saying, “Many congratulations to Mira, Misha and you. God bless the little one. ”




Mira was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday evening and Zain was born a few hours later.

Talking about the new addition to the family, Shahid’s father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor, told Mumbai Mirror earlier in an interview, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival." 

Shahid and Mira also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in August 2016.

They had announced Mira’s second pregnancy on social media in April by sharing Misha’s photo with 'Big Sister' written next to her. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will soon begin shooting for his next film, Arjun Reddy’s remake, in October.

He will next be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, that releases on September 21.
