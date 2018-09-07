English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is What Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Have Named Their Newborn Son
Shahid and Mira Kapoor welcomed their second child on Wednesday night.
Mira and Shaid Kapoor have named their new-born son Zain Kapoor. (Image: Instagram/Mira Kapoor)
Loading...
Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor welcomed their second child — a baby boy — into the world on Wednesday night.
An overjoyed father, Shahid shared his happiness on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Along with thanking everyone for their warm wishes, he also announced the name of his new-born son — Zain Kapoor.
“Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Abhishek Bachchan replied to Shahid’s tweet, saying, “Many congratulations to Mira, Misha and you. God bless the little one. ”
Mira was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday evening and Zain was born a few hours later.
Talking about the new addition to the family, Shahid’s father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor, told Mumbai Mirror earlier in an interview, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival."
Shahid and Mira also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in August 2016.
They had announced Mira’s second pregnancy on social media in April by sharing Misha’s photo with 'Big Sister' written next to her.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will soon begin shooting for his next film, Arjun Reddy’s remake, in October.
He will next be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, that releases on September 21.
An overjoyed father, Shahid shared his happiness on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Along with thanking everyone for their warm wishes, he also announced the name of his new-born son — Zain Kapoor.
Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ❤️— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 7, 2018
“Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all. ,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.
Abhishek Bachchan replied to Shahid’s tweet, saying, “Many congratulations to Mira, Misha and you. God bless the little one. ”
Many congratulations to Mira, Misha and you. God bless the little one.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 7, 2018
Mira was admitted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday evening and Zain was born a few hours later.
Talking about the new addition to the family, Shahid’s father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor, told Mumbai Mirror earlier in an interview, “It’s the most delightful thing that can happen to any family. Shahid’s family is now complete. God bless all of them. We are thrilled about the new arrival."
Shahid and Mira also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in August 2016.
They had announced Mira’s second pregnancy on social media in April by sharing Misha’s photo with 'Big Sister' written next to her.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will soon begin shooting for his next film, Arjun Reddy’s remake, in October.
He will next be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, that releases on September 21.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brand New Rolls-Royce Ghost Worth Rs 7 Crore Crashed in Mumbai During First Drive
- ISRO Displays Space Suits, Crew Capsule For 2022 Manned Space Mission at Bengaluru Space Expo
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
- Gavaskar Reminds Shastri of India's Past Overseas Record
- New Apple Watch Series 4 Images Indicate Bigger Display With Higher Resolution
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...