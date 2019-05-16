English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This is What Shahid Kapoor Said When Asked About Kissing Scene with Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh
While fans have been talking about the new rebellious and aggressive avatar of the actor, they can't stop admiring his chemistry with Kiara Advani.
The trailer of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh which dropped earlier this week has taken the internet by storm. While fans have been talking about the new rebellious and aggressive avatar of the actor, they can't stop admiring his chemistry with Kiara Advani.
In the trailer, the two actors can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. During a press conference, Kiara was asked about the number of kisses the two actors will share in the film. In her response, Kiara said that she hasn't kept a count. However, Shahid was miffed at the question and responded angrily at the same saying, "Ussi ka paisa hai," reports DNA.
When the same question was asked again, the actor came in defence of the actress and said if the reporter wants to see the kissing scene he'll have to pay and watch the film. Shahid also questioned him why he is asking only about the kissing scene and people have also acted in the film.
"Teri koi girlfriend nahi thi kya kaafi time se? Maine kaha dekhna hai toh paisa dena padega. Yeh nahi bola paisa ussi ka hai! Woh hi tune samjha and aisa tere dimaag mein atka! Arrey pappi chhod kar koi sawaal puchho, acting bhi ki hai logon ne iss picture mein. (It appears you haven’t had a girlfriend for a long time now! I said if you want to see it (the kissing scene), you will have to pay. But I never said that it is the only you'll have to pay for. That’s what you thought. Why you have to ask only about kissing scenes? People have also acted in this film you know!)," DNA quoted Shahid as saying.
Talking about the film, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. The film has Kapoor playing an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.
The film has Shahid in two avatars — as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student, and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her.
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21.
