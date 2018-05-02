English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
This Is What Sonam Kapoor's Brother Harshvardhan Plans To Gift His Sister On Her Wedding Day
Harshvardhan Kapoor is "really happy" that his sister Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, whom he has described as a "great guy".
Image: Instagram/ Harshvardhan Kapoor
Mumbai: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is "really happy" that his sister Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, whom he has described as a "great guy".
Sonam is set to wed Anand on May 8 here.
Harshvardhan, who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero here on Wednesday, was asked about how the preparations are going on for the wedding.
He said: "I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy. However, I have been very busy with my film 'Bhavesh Joshi' so I do not know much what's going on with that (the preparations)."
Since Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is also releasing this month, asked if he will get enough time to enjoy the occasion and the upcoming promotional activities for the movie, Harshvardhan said: "Well, the whole occasion will get over by May 8. And I have enough time after that for the promotion of my film. So yes, I think I will handle everything pretty well."
What does he want to give his elder sister on her D-day?
"A hug," pat came the reply.
"Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her," he quipped.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is releasing on May 25. This is Harshvardhan's second film after Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya.
Also Watch
Sonam is set to wed Anand on May 8 here.
Harshvardhan, who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero here on Wednesday, was asked about how the preparations are going on for the wedding.
He said: "I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy. However, I have been very busy with my film 'Bhavesh Joshi' so I do not know much what's going on with that (the preparations)."
Since Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is also releasing this month, asked if he will get enough time to enjoy the occasion and the upcoming promotional activities for the movie, Harshvardhan said: "Well, the whole occasion will get over by May 8. And I have enough time after that for the promotion of my film. So yes, I think I will handle everything pretty well."
What does he want to give his elder sister on her D-day?
"A hug," pat came the reply.
"Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her," he quipped.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is releasing on May 25. This is Harshvardhan's second film after Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Next WhatsApp CEO to be an Indian? Here is a Look at The Potential Candidate
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True