This Is What Vicky Kaushal Regrets

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has shared what he regrets, on social media. Vicky took to Instagram and posted a selfie after a workout. In the image, the actor flaunts post-work sweat, in a white T-shirt and black baseball cap. He wrote: "Sweat > Regret.. Although regret wasting time in between sets for a (taking a photo emoji). Adios!"

Vicky on Wednesday shared that he yearns to break free. The actor shared his thoughts along with a still from his 2018 release "Manmarziyaan" on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen jumping from the terrace of one building to another. "Day 15366837... ‍♂️" wrote the actor.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood in 2015 with Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan. He also won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2019 for Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. He was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".

His upcoming film brings alive the story of revolutionary Udham Singh, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919 by assassinating General Michael O'Dwyer. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940. Kaushal will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, for which he will be seen reuniting with his Raazi co-star Alia Bhatt and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship co-star Bhumi Pednekar Kapoor, alongside other actors.