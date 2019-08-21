This is What Vijay Sethupathi's Role is Going to Be in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadda

Southern start Vijay Sethupati is all set debut in Bollywood by playing the role of Aamir Khan's friend in Lal Singh Chadda. Notably, the film was announced on the sidelines of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in which Sethupathi went on to win the best actor award for his performance in Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe, reported TOI.

According to reports, Lal Singh Chadda is an official remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump that was directed by Robert Zemeckis. The movie, released in 1994, starred Tom Hanks, Sally Field, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise and Mykelti Williamson. The film was the recipient of several Oscars following its release. Notably, Forrest Gump won the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Hanks, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects, and Best Film Editing.

Reports suggest that the crew has modified the screenplay to have Mykelti Williamson's character be turned into that of a Tamil person so that the role can be essayed by Vijay.

In the original film, Mykelti had essayed the role of Bubba, Tom Hanks' friend from the army camp. In the movie, Tom Hanks was later seen sharing a part of his profit from his shrimp business to Bubba's mum.

In 2018, Vijay was seen in a number of films including Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Junga, Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, 96, Seethakaathi, Super Deluxe and Petta alongside Rajinikanth. He was also be seen in a supporting role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Chiranjeevi.

