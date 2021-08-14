This is What Yuvraj Singh Has to Say About Kim Sharma’s Dance Video

Kim Sharma is here with some weekend motivation. The actress has shared a video featuring herself on Instagram in which she is seen performing a pole dance. And, oh boy. Kim does it with utmost ease. In the background, we can hear Sia’s 1+1 playing. The actress has picked a comfortable attire for this skilful activity. Kim is wearing a black sports bra which she has teamed up with a pair of pretty pink shorts. She tied her hair up in a bun so that they do not get in the way of her practice. The background wall of the room is also quite artistic and has a blue feather made on it. A small indoor plant is also seen in one of the corners of the room. As for the caption, the actress wrote, “Midweek spin.” Till now, the post has received over 87 thousand views on the platform. Kim’s fans and friends just loved the way she performed. One of the comments came from her ex-boyfriend, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh. He wrote, “Wah kya sur hai. Kaunsa gana gaa rahin hain madam aap.”

Kim’s Mohabbatein co-star, Preeti Jhangiani was impressed and wrote, “Wow…Nice”. Designer Seema Khan also found the video “wow”. She added a heart-eye emoji to the post.

Yuvraj was in a relationship with Kim for more than three years. The duo broke up in 2007. While Yuvi married actress Hazel Keech in 2016, Kim is said to be currently dating iconic Tennis star, Leander Paes. Kim continues to share a great bond with Yuvraj and his wife to date.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here