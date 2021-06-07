This is When Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Rom-com Will Resume Shoot

The second wave of coronavirus brought with it another set of lockdowns across India, resulting in postponement of several film shootings. One of the films that faced the brunt of lockdown was Luv Ranjan’s upcoming romantic comedy that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

According to a report by Mid-Day the third schedule of shooting of the film was supposed to take place in the second week of May. However, considering the lockdown in Maharashtra, things did not go according to the plan. Now, as a few states are starting to relax the lockdown restrictions, the makers of the movie are planning to resume the shooting from June 20, reports Mid-Day. The report mentions that following the lockdown in Noida and Mumbai, the filmmaker and co-producer Ankur Garg spent time on reworking everyone’s dates. It is expected that the upcoming schedule will be held either in Delhi or Uttar Pradesh, depending on where the pandemic restrictions are lifted since they require live locations.

The news website mentioned that the upcoming schedule of the movie is quite significant as it includes a few emotional scenes. The scenes will feature the leading pair and Bollywood veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor who will play Ranbir’s parents.

However, wrapping up this schedule would not be the final part of shooting for this rom-com. The report mentions that a part of the story also takes place in Spain. After the shooting in India is completed, the film crew and the actors will then fly to Spain to shoot for another part of the movie. Shooting in Spain will most likely take place in September according to the report. Wrapping up the part in Spain, the post-production process of the movie will commence and will be released for audiences in March 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here