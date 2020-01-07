This is When Taika Waititi will Start Shooting for Thor Love And Thunder
Taika Waititi revealed at the Golden Globes red carpet that shooting for Love and Thunder will begin very soon.
Image courtesy: Taika Waititi / Twitter
Taika Waititi always impresses audiences with his work. Recently, the director revealed when he would begin shooting for one of his most anticipated projects.
While Waititi has a strong fanbase, he currently has the attention of most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world. The reason for this is that he has been signed on to direct the fourth Thor film titled Love and Thunder.
During a tea Party, Variety asked Waititi the status of the film and when it might begin shooting. To this, the director replied, "Well, we move down to Sydney around April, I think, maybe. And then we’ll start shooting probably around August, I think."
Looks like fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film's shooting.
This will mark the first time a character in the MCU getting a fourth film. Not only that but the film will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Fans will even get to see her transformation into the Goddess of Thunder straight from the comic-books. It was also confirmed that Tessa Thompson would be reprising her role as Valkyrie in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for a release date of November 5, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Returns from Maldives Vacation, Greets Paparazzi Happy New Year
- Twitter Has a Field Day as Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's Malang Trailer Inspires Meme Fest
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- WhatsApp Will Introduce Advertisements on Status Soon; Will You Stop Using The App?
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence