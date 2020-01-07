This is When Taika Waititi will Start Shooting for Thor Love And Thunder

Taika Waititi always impresses audiences with his work. Recently, the director revealed when he would begin shooting for one of his most anticipated projects.

While Waititi has a strong fanbase, he currently has the attention of most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world. The reason for this is that he has been signed on to direct the fourth Thor film titled Love and Thunder.

During a tea Party, Variety asked Waititi the status of the film and when it might begin shooting. To this, the director replied, "Well, we move down to Sydney around April, I think, maybe. And then we’ll start shooting probably around August, I think."

Looks like fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film's shooting.

This will mark the first time a character in the MCU getting a fourth film. Not only that but the film will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Fans will even get to see her transformation into the Goddess of Thunder straight from the comic-books. It was also confirmed that Tessa Thompson would be reprising her role as Valkyrie in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for a release date of November 5, 2021.

