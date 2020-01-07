Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

This is When Taika Waititi will Start Shooting for Thor Love And Thunder

Taika Waititi revealed at the Golden Globes red carpet that shooting for Love and Thunder will begin very soon.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
This is When Taika Waititi will Start Shooting for Thor Love And Thunder
Image courtesy: Taika Waititi / Twitter

Taika Waititi always impresses audiences with his work. Recently, the director revealed when he would begin shooting for one of his most anticipated projects.

While Waititi has a strong fanbase, he currently has the attention of most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world. The reason for this is that he has been signed on to direct the fourth Thor film titled Love and Thunder.

During a tea Party, Variety asked Waititi the status of the film and when it might begin shooting. To this, the director replied, "Well, we move down to Sydney around April, I think, maybe. And then we’ll start shooting probably around August, I think."

Looks like fans will not have to wait long to hear about the film's shooting.

This will mark the first time a character in the MCU getting a fourth film. Not only that but the film will also see the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster alongside Chris Hemsworth's Thor. Fans will even get to see her transformation into the Goddess of Thunder straight from the comic-books. It was also confirmed that Tessa Thompson would be reprising her role as Valkyrie in the film. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for a release date of November 5, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram