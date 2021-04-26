This is Where Irrfan Khan Wanted to Keep His Oscar if He Ever Won an Academy Award

In a special segment called In Memoriam, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards paid tributes to the iconic Hindi film actor Irrfan Khan and legendry costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, besides many Hollywood actors and filmmakers including Chadwick Boseman, Ian Holl, Sean Connery and Max von Sydow, who passed away last year, for their significant contribution to the world of cinema.

Irrfan, who was a familiar face for international cine-goers, died on April 29 last yearat the age of 53 in Mumbai after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.Following his death, the Academy had paid a tribute to Irrfan last year through a tweet.

A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020

Irrfan, who had appeared in several Oscar-winning films, had once spoken about where he’d keep his Academy Award if he were to win ever. In an interview with the Architectural Digest in 2017, Irrfan said, “So many awards mean so little, but that… that is an award that would change everything; it can open up every choice for an actor. I know I won’t keep it in the bathroom… If it were ever to come, it would come with its own place. It would find its own place."

Irrfan had earned global recognition with his work in projects such as The Warrior, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World and Inferno in addition to his work in acclaimed Bollywood movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Maqbool and The Lunchbox that was nominated in British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

His first film Salaam Bombay was nominated forOscars. Slumdog Millionaire won eight Academy Awards, including the Best Picture and Best Director, and Life of Pi also won four Oscars.

Actress Freida Pinto, who had starred with Irrfan in Slumdog Millionaire, paid a tribute to him on the In Memoriam page and mentioned a list of the actor’s films that are closest to her heart.

The 93rd Academy Award was held from two locations in Los Angeles — Union Station and Dolby Theatre.

