This is Why Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stopped Singing for Shah Rukh Khan
Abhijeet gradually stopped singing for Shah Rukh after the actor's 2009 film Billu Barber.
Abhijeet gradually stopped singing for Shah Rukh after the actor's 2009 film Billu Barber.
Abhijeet Bhattacharya is known for singing many evergreen songs of Shah Rukh Khan during the '90s in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Yes Boss, Badshah and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani.
Soon he was considered Shah Rukh’s voice after belting out back-to-back hits for the actor. However, Abhijeet gradually stopped singing for Shah Rukh after the actor's 2009 film Billu Barber. In Billu Barber, Abhijeet sang the reprise version of popular song Khudaya Khair.
In a candid conversation at the India Today Safaigiri Summit and Awards 2018, the Bollywood playback singer opened up why he decided to stop singing for Shah Rukh.
"I made superstars with my voice. Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a rock star. When I stopped singing for him, he came down to 'Lungi Dance'.
He added, "It was a very small reason I stopped singing for Shah Rukh. In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers. The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om. Stars sang Dhoom Tana. It was my voice. But it wasn't shown anywhere. The self-respect was hurt. Why should I ask them to add my name? The problem is I don't lack anything. So why should I ask for this?"
Abhijeet also said that he has always considered himself part of the Indian 'music industry' and not Bollywood.
