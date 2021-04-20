This is Why Abhishek Bachchan Never Kissed Wife Aishwarya Rai on Big Screen

Bollywood celebrity couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. The duo had tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Back in 2009, they had appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show where they had a candid chat about why Aishwarya was never kissed by Abhishek on screen. When Oprah asked, “I understand you have never been kissed on camera", Aishwarya leaned towards her husband and said, “Go on baby." Following that, Abhishek gave her a peck on the cheek which left the audience and the host in splits.

He also spoke about the necessity of kissing onscreen in India. Explaining the situation, he said, “Not a lot of it happens as openly as in the West. It is not a thing about being accepted or not, it is not required. I don’t think the Indian audience feels it is required. To put it this way I think, if we make up a scene, for example, the boy meets a girl, they fall in love, they want to express their love for each other in the west they will kiss and there they are in love. In India, we break into a song. Isn’t that more interesting? You have this intimate moment and then suddenly snap cut, you are in the mountains and you are singing and dancing. It’s a lot more interesting, I’d much rather that."

To which Aishwarya added, “We have a song. Immediately, We’ve so much fun."

The couple has starred together in quite a few films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Raavan among others. In 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya.

