Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
This is Why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the Queen of Red Carpet
We bring to you five times the former Miss World proved she is red carpet royalty with her sartorial choices.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France. (Image: AFP)
The 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival is in full swing and Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have already made their appearance on the red carpet.
On Sunday evening, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made every heart stop, as she made her first Cannes 2019 red carpet appearance in a metallic gold gown with a long trail. It would be fair to say that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rules every international event with her outfits and we bring to you five times the former Miss World proved she is red carpet royalty with her sartorial choices.
When she had her Cinderella moment
Event: Cannes 2017 Day 1
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had her own Cinderella moment when she walked the red carpet in a powder blue brocade ball gown by Michael Cinco. She kept the look to minimal with sleek straight hair, dark lips and no accessories.
When she looked amazing in black
Event: Femina Beauty Awards
Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai looked incredible in a black and beige glittery Labourjoisie couture. Her hair was styled in classic waves giving the actress a royal look. The appearance was completed with red bold lips and classic wing eyeliner.
When she had her bling game on
Event: Women in Film and Television India (Washington DC)
The queen looked like a dream in black and gold fishtail gown. A contemporary touch of bling was added to a classic black and gold combination. The gown was from Khosla Jani label. To complete the look, the hair was styled in soft curls.
When she looked like she had walked straight out of a fairytale
Event: The Vogue Beauty Awards 2017
Aishwarya stole the show in a black ruffled gown by Istanbul-based designer Nedret Taciroglu. Her hair was styled in soft waves keeping the look to minimal. The makeup was also limited to bold red lips and subtle eyes.
When she looked hot in red
Event: Rose Gold Awards
The actress looked smoking hot in a red bodycon sequin and sheer outfit. Her makeup was on point with deep kohl eyes and crimson lipstick.
