This Is Why Anand L Rai Won’t Allow Dhanush To Buy House In Mumbai

Actor Dhanush is no longer confined to the south cinema. After giving some brilliant performances in Bollywood, he is also making a mark in Hollywood. On June 21, one of his most successful films in the Hindi film industry, Raanjhanaa, will be completing eight years of its release. His fans are quite excited on this occasion and are digging up old pictures and videos related to the film. One such clip of Raanjhanaa’s director Anand L Rai is doing the rounds on the internet.

The footage is originally from a 2019 YouTube video where the filmmaker joined as a guest. In the interview, he discusses his relationship with Dhanush. A part of the recording is going viral on social media in which he can be seen saying how he was looking for an actor who could understand the “ordinariness” of the character of Kundan Shankar in the romantic drama. He said when he first met Dhanush and narrated to him the script of the film, he was willing to do it, but his only problem was that he didn’t know the Hindi language. He went on to assure him that language wasn’t a barrier and he would solve the issue at his level.

Anand further said people in the entertainment industry are considered very “selfish”. However, he likes to maintain his relationships even after a project gets over. He maintained that over the years Dhanush has become like his younger brother and so their relationship runs so deep that whenever the actor is in Mumbai, he has to compulsorily stay at his house. He explained this is the reason he would never allow Dhanush to buy a house in the city.

Raanjhanaa was a box office hit and Dhanush starred opposite Sonam Kapoor. Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar, and Zeeshan Ayyub also played pivotal roles in the film.

Dhanush has reunited with Anand for Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in lead roles. It is slated to release on August 6.

