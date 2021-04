This is Why Elli AvrRam Took Her Own COVID-19 Test In Sweden

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has travelled to Sweden, and she has taken her own Covid-19 test at the airport because the process is not compulsory in that country.

Elli posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday night, where she is seen wearing a PPE kit and a face shield. In the video, she is seen taking her own nasal swab.

“COVID SELF TESTa How you do it at the airport in Stockholm! You do it yourself and ONLY if you want to. Testing yourself is not compulsory in Sweden, but I wanted to do it, since I’m going home to my parents and grandma," she wrote alongside the clip, which currently has 51.9K views.

Elli recently featured in a song with superstar Aamir Khan titled Har Funn Maula that the two actors shot for the film Koi Jaane Na.

Aamir features in the song for the film directed by his friend Amin Hajee, best known for his role of Baagha the mute drummer in Lagaan. Koi Jaane Na stars Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor.

