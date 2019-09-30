This is Why Farhan Akhtar Asked Abhay Deol to Not Sing After 'Senorita'
Farhan Akhtar recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where he cleared some rumours about him.
A file photo of Farhan Akhtar. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Farhan Akhtar says he was highly impressed with singing skills of his former Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Abhay Deol, but he requested the actor to not sing after the film's song Senorita.
Farhan recently shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where he cleared some rumours about him. During the show, Kapil asked that there was a rumour that Farhan was so impressed with Abhay's singing in "Senorita" that he offered him to sing all the songs of his upcoming movies.
Farhan said, "No, this is not true. I was highly impressed with his singing but I didn't offer him songs from my upcoming movies. Instead I asked him to not sing any song after 'Senorita' so that the exclusivity of the song remains alive."
Farhan is busy promoting his forthcoming film The Sky Is Pink. He is also being lauded for his first look from his film Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
