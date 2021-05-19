Gautam Gulati Reveals Why He Walked Out of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Actor Gautam Gulati recently revealed the reason behind walking out of director Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Gautam was earlier offered to play a role in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer, but he chose not to work in it even after initially saying yes to the project.

While talking to Spotboye, the actor said he was initially looking forward to work in the romantic drama, but he opted out of it after reading the final script. He revealed that the “final draft” was a “bit different” from the narration he was originally given. Gautam went on to add that there were certain things about the character, he was supposed to play, which were different. He then took the decision to leave the film after having a discussion with his team.

In the movie, Ayushmann plays the role of a cross-functional athlete. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead. Gautam was supposed to be playing the third wheel in their relationship. Ayushmann had earlier described the film as a “progressive love story”.

Meanwhile, Gautam was recently seen as one of the villains in Salman Khan’s Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. He played the role of Girgit, one of the henchmen to the primary antagonist, Rana. The role of Rana was played by Randeep Hooda. Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff were also seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Gautam gained popularity after winning Season 8 of the reality game show, Bigg Boss. That year, he acted in a popular mythological show, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, in which he played the role of Duryodhana. He went on to star in daily soaps like Kasamh Se, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Later, he started appearing on the silver screen with movies like Azhar, Behen Hogi Teri and Virgin Bhanupriya.

