This is Why Jackie Shroff had Once Slapped Anil Kapoor 17 Times

Bollywood veterans Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, who had shared the screen space in a number of hits, share a great bond of friendship. In almost all their movies together, Jackie Shroff played the reserved elder brother and Anil Kapoor would be the bratty younger one. And indeed, audience loved this sibling tussle.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Parinda, which was a big hit, will mark 30 years of its release date November 3. In the film, Jackie Shroff was, once again, the sensible and responsible elder brother while Anil Kapoor was the carefree spoilt younger one.

To mark 30 years of the film, the makers have shared a video on Twitter. In the clip, Jackie has shared an interesting story about a particular scene. He revealed that he had to slap Anil Kapoor 17 times to get a shot.

@AnilKapoor has always been a perfectionist when it comes to his shots. Here is @bindasbhidu sharing how it took 17 'hard' takes to get the final cut for one of #Parinda's scenes. #30YearsOfParinda@MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/yWpratNupx — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@VVCFilms) October 31, 2019

Seated with Anil Kapoor, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anurag Kashyap, is when Jackie elaborates on the story. Jackie revealed that Anil Kapoor had asked for multiple takes for a scene to get the right expression. Jackie said, "He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well.

But he said - no I want one more. I slapped him. He again said one more. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn't just act as if I am slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn't get his reaction if you slap in the air."

Parinda was a family drama about two orphaned siblings Kishan and Karan. Interestingly, though Jackie always played the elder brother in reel life, he is actually few months younger to Anil Kapoor.

Now it’s been too long that the two appeared in a film together. Fans are eagerly waiting for some more information about the reports of an upcoming Subhash Ghai film which will bring the two on the same screen together again. No official announcement about the project has been made so far.

