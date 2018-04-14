GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
This Is Why Kangana Ranaut Isn't On Social Media

IANS

Updated:April 14, 2018, 6:12 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture during the launch ceremony of her new website in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is not on social media because she finds it very consuming.

Kangana expressed her thought on social media when she became part of TV show "Vh1 Inside Access", a statement to IANS said.

"I am not on social media for many reasons and one of them is that I feel it's so consuming. People tell me, open an account because some of them can be brand queries, and they want you on social media; it's mandatory," Kangana said.

"Sometimes your agents tell you just open an account and don't post, or let us post. That's not okay with me, because I have not done anything in my life where I am not involved. I can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest on some level that someone else is pretending to be me. I am faking that with millions of people and its sort of having a fake relationship," she added.

On the work front, Kangana is busy with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and will also star in Mental Hai Kya.

