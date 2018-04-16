English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
This Is Why Kapil Dev Is A Big Fan Of Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh and Kapil joined each other for a conversation about the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
File image of Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: Yogen Shah)
India's first World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev says he admires megastar Amitabh Bachchan's discipline, dedication and passion towards his profession.
"Amitji has been an icon for generations and I admire his discipline, dedication and passion towards his profession till date," Kapil said in a statement.
Amitabh and Kapil joined each other for a conversation about the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The highlight of the show was the banter between the two followed by the teaser of the song Badoomba, sung by Amitabh himself for the film 102 Not Out.
The show involved both of them quizzing each other about cricket and Bollywood.
Asked about his favourite team in the VIVO IPL, Big B said, "Even though my roots are deeply embedded in Mumbai, I am a son-in-law of Bengal with a son who owns two teams, of which one is from Chennai and another from Jaipur and my daughter-in-law is from Karnataka. This leaves no room for favouritism when it comes to watching the IPL."
Also Watch
"Amitji has been an icon for generations and I admire his discipline, dedication and passion towards his profession till date," Kapil said in a statement.
Amitabh and Kapil joined each other for a conversation about the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The highlight of the show was the banter between the two followed by the teaser of the song Badoomba, sung by Amitabh himself for the film 102 Not Out.
The show involved both of them quizzing each other about cricket and Bollywood.
Asked about his favourite team in the VIVO IPL, Big B said, "Even though my roots are deeply embedded in Mumbai, I am a son-in-law of Bengal with a son who owns two teams, of which one is from Chennai and another from Jaipur and my daughter-in-law is from Karnataka. This leaves no room for favouritism when it comes to watching the IPL."
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- Jodhpur Court Allows Salman Khan to Travel Abroad
- Dhadak Shoot Wrap: Janhvi Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Ishaan Khattar, Shashank Khaitan
- Suicide Machine That Kills Users at The Press of a Button Attracts Crowd at Amsterdam Funeral Show