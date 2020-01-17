Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

This is Why Keerthy Suresh is No Longer a Part of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

Keerthy Suresh was set to make her Bollywood debut in Maidaan alongside Ajay Devgn as his on-screen wife.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2020, 5:15 PM IST
Keerthy Suresh is an actress who has impressed audiences in a number of languages. The National Award-winning actress has appeared in numerous films in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The actress was set to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's sports drama film titled Maidaan. In the film, Keerthy was cast to play the role of Ajay's on-screen wife. A report from Open Magazine states that the actress has opted out of the role for "looking too young" for it.

According to the report, sources have confirmed that both Keerthy and producer Boney Kapoor mutually agreed on the former's departure from the film. Both parties reportedly felt that playing older roles would affect her future prospects in Bollywood. She had recently played an older character in the 2018 Telugu biopic of veteran actress Savitri. For now, both Keerthy Suresh and Boney Kapoor have agreed for her to pick a different Bollywood film to make her Hindi debut.

Whether the report is true or not, time will tell as the film will soon be in search of a different actress to fill the role of Devgn's on-screen wife. Maidaan is based on the life of former Indian National Team coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim. He is remembered for guiding the Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

The film's cast will include Gajraj Rao. With Amit Sharma as director, the film is scheduled to release on November 27.

