This Is Why Pregnant Dia Mirza's Doctor Didn't Let Her Take COVID-19 Vaccine

Several celebrities like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and many others have taken their first jab amid the surging cases of coronavirus in the second wave of the pandemic. Celebrities, be it from the small screen or the silver screen are continuously urging people to get themselves vaccinated and spreading awareness about the importance of the same.

Amid this, actress Dia Mirza took to social media to share some important information about vaccination for pregnant and lactating mothers. The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress who has a baby on its way shared an insight that her doctor gave her on Twitter. Retweeting a user’s post that discussed the impact of the virus and its vaccine on pregnant women, she wrote, “This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done."

This is really important. Must read and also note that none of the vaccinations currently being used in India have been tested on pregnant and lactating mothers. My doctor says we cannot take these vaccines until required clinical trials have been done. https://t.co/eDtccY54Z1— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 16, 2021

Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi this year and the couple is expecting their first child together. She announced her pregnancy last month through social media post, where she posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here