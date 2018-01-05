English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
This Is Why Ram Gopal Verma Decided To Make a Twitter Comeback
'Neither a tiger changes its stripes nor a snake changes its fangs and whether that's my USP or not, that's me,' he said.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has returned to Twitter after taking a break for about seven months, says he got bored of not being on the micro-blogging site and, so, he got back on.
"When I stopped tweeting, I had got bored with being on Twitter and got off and now I got bored of not being on Twitter and I got on," he said.
He is back to being provocative. Is that again going to be his USP?
"Neither a tiger changes its stripes nor a snake changes its fangs and whether that's my USP or not, that's me," he said.
Why is his first tweet so aggressive in challenging actor Pavan Kalyan to get into politics?
"I was not challenging, just suggesting," said Varma.
He seems very sure that megastar Rajinikanth will make an impact in politics. "I am not just sure but I am convinced that Rajini will sweep the elections and no other party will get even one vote," he said.
Does he genuinely feel that Rajinikanth has a bright future in politics and Pavan doesn't?
"I never said PK doesn't have. All I said is he should show the same courage and confidence like Rajini," said Varma.
Does he see an MGR-Karunanidhi kind of clash between Rajinikanth and actor Kamal Haasan?
"They belong to two different states and so the comparison is misplaced," said the filmmaker.
On his NTR biopic's progress, he said: "It's timed for release before the next election."
