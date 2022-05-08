This is Why Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Went To Kapil Sharma's Wedding; Munawar Faruqui Arrives in Dongri in BMW

It is not a new fact that Kapil Sharma is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone’s. In fact, he has been vocal about his crush on the Gehraiyaan actress. And when his guest on The Kapil Sharma Show was none other than Deepika Padukone’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, can a discussion on her be avoided?

Also Read: Ranveer Reveals Why He, Deepika Went To Kapil’s Wedding: ‘10 Saal Se Deepu Deepu Kar Raha Hai’

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui received a grand welcome in Dongri, Mumbai after lifting the winner’s trophy in Kangana Ranaut’s show, Lock Upp. The video shared by paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows him arriving in a BMW, with the winner trophy in his hand. Munawar looked dashing in a white shirt as he left some of the buttons open. His car can be seen surrounded by fans who cheered for him continuously.

Also Read: Lock Upp Winner Munawar Faruqui Arrives in Dongri in BMW, Flaunts Trophy, Watch Video

Amidst Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s promotions, Kartik Aaryan has headed to Dubai along with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others, to play the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match with Emirates United today at the Shabab Al Ahli Stadium.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Makes Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor Do the Bhool Bhulaiyaa Step After Football Match; Watch

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to air soon. While there is no official announcement on this so far, several celebrities have already been confirmed for the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Complete Contestants List: Pratik Sehajpal, Shivangi Joshi and Others Set For Rohit Shetty’s Show

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, while thanking her mother, Preity Zinta also shared a glimpse of her twins- Jai and Gia, for the first time.

Also Read: Mother’s Day 2022: Preity Zinta Shares Pictures of Her Twins Jai and Gia for The First Time, Check It Out

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.