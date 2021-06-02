This is Why Shweta Tiwari is All Praises for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Host Rohit Shetty

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. She seems mighty impressed by the show’s host Rohit Shetty and is all praises for the brawny director as she calls him a ‘True Khiladi'. The actress shared her sun-kissed picture straight from the sets of the show and appreciated the director-host. Shweta looked gorgeous flaunting her fit-frame, standing next to Rohit.

While Shweta wore a pink sports bralette underneath the dull blue jacket and high-waisted bottoms, the director looked handsome in the shades of blue. Both appeared ravishing posing for the camera in one of the pictures, while in another, Rohit hashis eyes on the actress as she gleamed for the click.

Appreciating the filmmaker, the actress commended him for possessing an art to find the strength of each team member, calling him a ‘true khiladi’ on the show.

Shweta has gone through a major body transformation for the show. She stunned everybody after losingoodles of weight. In the previous posts, she talked about her weight loss journey and wrote how it needs a lot of dedication and self-control.

The actress seems to enjoy her days shooting for the adventure-reality show in Cape Town and bonding with the stellar star cast,including Vishal Singh, Abhinav Shukla andDivyanka Tripathi. She keepsher fans updated about her whereabouts from the sets, flaunting some incredibly gorgeous photos.

For the unversed, Shweta turned down the offer for the show when the makers first approached her. Later, she replaced Sanaya Irani, who exit the show due to some unknown reasons.As per a report in Indian Express, it was quite a last-minute decision for Shweta, but the makers were excited about having her on board.

