This Is Why Sona Mohapatra Turned Down the Song 'Zaalima' from Raees

Renowned singer Sona Mohapatra has finally revealed the reason behind rejecting the soulful number Zaalima from Bollywood film Raees, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Sona asserted that she was unable to understand the reason behind keeping only the last few lines for the female singer’s part. As a result, she decided that she did not want to be a part of such kind of a song

“Few know that I had been called to sing the last few lines of the original film version, but I couldn’t fathom why only the last few lines were reserved for the female voice. (I) didn’t think it was worthy to be part of such a lopsided presentation of ‘romance’,” Sona was quoted as saying.

This remark comes a day after Sona released a reprised version of the same track. The number that is titled Zaalima was originally sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur.

In the video that the singer has shared on YouTube, Sona has mentioned in the description that the song must be taken with ‘a pinch of salt’.

A part of her description states, “This DIY video should be taken with a pinch of salt although any good or dark comedy does come from a truthful place; our film-music has completely sidelined the strong solo female voice in the last decade & it’s time for all of us to notice”.

