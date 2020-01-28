Take the pledge to vote

This James Bond Actor Reveals No Time To Die Connects to All of Daniel Craig's 007 Films

Ben Whishaw, known for playing Agent Q, revealed that No Time To Die would be a summing up of all of Daniel Craig's Bond films.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
No time to Die poster/Twitter
No time to Die poster/Twitter

A number of plans have been put in place to make Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond very special. No Time To Die will see James Bond come out of retirement, meet his own replacement and also come face to face with an antagonist played by Rami Malek.

Ben Whishaw who plays Q in the Bond film recently revealed that No Time To Die will be connected to all of Craig's previous films as Bond. Speaking to Collider, the actor revealed that the film would be a summing up journey for Bond which would include connections and references to the previous installments.

"It’s Daniel’s last film as James Bond, so I think what they can look forward to is a kind of summing up, I guess, of all of the previous Bond films that Daniel’s done. There are strands from all of the films in it, kind of reaching a conclusion."

This had been teased and explored in Daniel Craig's last Bond film Spectre as well. In the film, it was revealed that all the previous antagonists that Bond had faced were working together for a terrorist organization called Spectre. going by what Ben Whishaw says, it seems like the conspiracy against Bond goes deeper than expected.

The film's antagonist is played by Rami Malek who was described by the producers as "the one who really gets under Bond's skin". No Time To Die will be Craig's fifth and final Bond film. It will also introduce Lashana Lynch as the new Agent 007 who replaces Bond following his retirement after Spectre.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will be releasing on April 10.

