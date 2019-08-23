Take the pledge to vote

This Janmashtami, Nitish Bhardwaj to Return to Stage as Krishna in the Play Chakravyuh

Nitish Bharadwaj has been reprising the role of Krishna in Chakravyuh, a play by theatre director Atul Satya Koushik.

IANS

Updated:August 23, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
This Janmashtami, Nitish Bhardwaj to Return to Stage as Krishna in the Play Chakravyuh
Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for his long-standing portrayal of Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharata, will be seen returning to his 1980s character in a play on stage this Janmashtami. Bharadwaj has been reprising the role of Krishna in Chakravyuh, a play by theatre director Atul Satya Koushik that seeks to answer questions of the Mahabharata applicable to modern life.

Chakravyuh will be staged at the Sri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in Delhi on Saturday and the Royal Opera House on Sunday.

"I always believe that stories from Mahabharata are relevant to today's 'kalyuga' also," the 56-year-old actor told IANS over phone, adding that for his initial role in the 1988-1990 tele-series, he had deeply reviewed literature and books to understand Krishna's character. His portrayal of the role in the iconic television show is revered even today.

Bharadwaj, who had a brief stint with politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian, also acted in 2016 Hindi film Mohenjo Daro directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and last year's Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan.

Talking about his career, Bharadwaj said in May, "I have started directing films. Four years ago, I directed Marathi film 'Pitruroon' with Tanujaji. It was encouraging that the film won several awards. Cinema fires me. It is finite. You put in your best and you try to reach near perfection. Whereas in a soap, after one month, the makers themselves question its repeat value."

"Television is becoming drab and artistes like me are not enthused to be a part of that space, whereas that space has made me what I am. I am unable to go back to the space," said the Mumbai-based veteran.

