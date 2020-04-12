MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

This Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Mirrorfie with Taimur Ali Khan is Family Goals

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with family

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with family

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's throwback mirrorfie is one you can recreate with your family.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Share this:

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are truly sibling goals. After Karisma's web series Mentalhood debuted on OTT and Kareena's Angrezi Medium released in theatres and was subsequently made available for streaming, the two have not really separated. Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been keeping in touch with her family over video conferencing but a latest throwback pic of the siblings with Tamiur and Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan is being loved by many fans. We see Karisma clicking the perfect mirrorfie.

The pic seems to be from inside a vanity van where the two actresses pose all smiles with the family. Taimur sits on Kareena's lap and gently looks into the camera. Kiaan and Samaira, who stand alongside Karisma, looked adorable as they posed for the perfect family mirrorfie.

Netizens also flipped through old albums and found an adorable image of the stunning sister duo Karisma and Kareena. In the snapshot, we see young Karisma dressed as a bride with her arms wrapped around little Kareena.

Read: Pic of Kareena Kapoor with Karisma Dressed as Bride is a Sweet Sibling Memory, See Here

Kareena has Takht lined up for shooting next. Her Forrest Gump Bollywood remake Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan is scheduled for Christmas release later this year and fans will hope that its theatrical debut is on time.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,269,952

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,724

    +3,981

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,865

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,907

    +128
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres