This Kareena and Karisma Kapoor Mirrorfie with Taimur Ali Khan is Family Goals

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor are truly sibling goals. After Karisma's web series Mentalhood debuted on OTT and Kareena's Angrezi Medium released in theatres and was subsequently made available for streaming, the two have not really separated. Amid the lockdown, Kareena has been keeping in touch with her family over video conferencing but a latest throwback pic of the siblings with Tamiur and Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan is being loved by many fans. We see Karisma clicking the perfect mirrorfie.

The pic seems to be from inside a vanity van where the two actresses pose all smiles with the family. Taimur sits on Kareena's lap and gently looks into the camera. Kiaan and Samaira, who stand alongside Karisma, looked adorable as they posed for the perfect family mirrorfie.

Netizens also flipped through old albums and found an adorable image of the stunning sister duo Karisma and Kareena. In the snapshot, we see young Karisma dressed as a bride with her arms wrapped around little Kareena.

Kareena has Takht lined up for shooting next. Her Forrest Gump Bollywood remake Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan is scheduled for Christmas release later this year and fans will hope that its theatrical debut is on time.





