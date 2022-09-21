This Lady Superstar Will be Paired Opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK 108

Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up for his upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK 108, with renowned director Anil Ravipudi. Actress Sree Leela is playing the role of Balakrishna’s daughter in the film. Reportedly, the makers were looking for an actress to be cast opposite Balakrishna. Reports have trickled in that the makers have agreed to bring on board lady superstar Nayanthara.

According to reports, the makers have also spoken to Nayanthara. These reports have delighted Balakrishna and Nayanthara’s fans. They have worked in films Jai Simha and Simha before. Both films achieved roaring success at the box office. Simha’s storyline revolved around a father and son who fight against injustice in their area. Jai Simha narrated the story of a mechanic, who saves his family from hooligans.

Jai Simha and Simha received criticism for trying an outdated formula. Still, both films appealed to Balayya’s fans.

Thaman will helm the music for NBK 108. Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi’s Shine Screen Studios have produced this venture. Rumours have it that Anil will make this film the most expensive project of Balakrishna’s career. There are reports that he is scouting for other renowned artists from different regions to create hype around NBK 108.

There are reports that actor Rajasekhar is willing to portray the villain part. Details regarding NBK 108’s storyline are kept under wraps. This film is touted to be a slapstick comedy and high on emotional content.

Besides NBK 108, Balakrishna is also working on a film tentatively titled NBK 107, directed by Gopichandh Malineni.

