This Legendary Actor Helped Yash Chopra Establish Yash Raj Films

Yash Raj Films, the noted Indian Film Production and distribution company, was founded in 1970 by veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra. He made the first film Daag under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The lead actors in this film were Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, and Rakhi.

Rajesh Khanna was not just an actor in the film but also a friend of Yash Chopra. Several stories of Kaka and Yash Chopra’s friendship were popular in those days. It was because of this friendship that Yash Raj Films was formed.

Yash Chopra used to work with his brother BR Chopra earlier. While many films of Rajesh Khanna’s early period had flopped, he was waiting for a hit film. And then, Yash made Ittefaq with him, which gave Rajesh his first hit film. It is said that Yash made this film in just 28 days.

After Yash Chopra learnt the art of filmmaking working with BR Chopra, he thought of starting his own film production house. But for this, he needed someone’s support. It is said that one day Yash talked to Rajesh Khanna and he said what was the delay and together both of them laid the foundation of Yash Raj Films.

And now the production house has given many successful films to Bollywood including DDLJ, Mohabbatein, Chak De India, Tiger Zinda Hai, and many more.

Yash Raj Films’ next is Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22. Viewers are quite excited about the film.

