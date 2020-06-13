This Little Girl Dancing to Hrithik Roshan's 'War' Song is a Future Star

A recent post is becoming popular on social media and has left several impressed. The video shared on Twitter shows a girl dancing to a popular song from the Hrithik Roshan starrer, War. The girl is seen nailing the hook steps of Jai Jai Shiv Shankar performed by the actor in the original song. She is wearing a red tee and shorts and looks cute in long pigtails. The caption of the tweet read, “Got this video on whats app dont know this little princess but she dances her heart out.. @iTIGERSHROFF @iHrithik”

The popular dance number from Siddharth Anand’s directorial was sung by Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal. Netizens were rather awestruck by her amazing rendition and have expressed their reactions in the comments.



It also caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan, who commented saying, “What a star!” The 44-second clip has collected over 260k views and more than 10k likes.

Apart from Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starred in War. Hrithik will soon be seen in the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. The superhero film series is directed, produced and written by Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan essayed the titular role in all the previous parts. The storyline revolves around an intellectually disabled boy who bumps into an alien being and how his son later grows up to be a reluctant superhero.

