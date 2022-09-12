This Malayalam Actress Sat For Class X Exam At 73

Actress Leela Antony is a known face to Malayali cinephiles. The actress achieved a lot of acclaim and fame from her performance as Aparna’s mother in the critically acclaimed Maheshinte Prathikaaram. While her acting skills speak for herself, we are here to speak about her academic skills. You will be amazed to know that Leela Antony made a historic achievement today, September 12. At the age of 73, she appeared for the Class 10 equivalency exam.

The septuagenarian was spotted at the Cherthala Government Higher Secondary school in the morning. And, she was not alone. Giving her company was her best friend Lalitha, who also appeared for the exam. They have reportedly been aided a lot by Thaikattuserry block coordinator KK Ramani.

Leela Antony never got to clear her school during her young days as responsibilities were thrust upon her after her father’s untimely death when she was just 13. Being reduced to the only member of the family capable of earning, she started performing in dramas. Having made a career out of acting at such a young age to support her family, she could not find time for education.

However, years later, after the death of her husband KL Antony, she decided to continue her studies.

Talking to a media portal, Leela Antony said that memoriSing her study material became a lot easier for her as she was used to memorising long dialogues for her movies.

Apart from Maheshinte Prathikaaram, she has also appeared in movies like Makal and Jo and Jo.

