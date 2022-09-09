This Mammotty Film Is Among Kamal Haasan’s Favourites

Mammootty is an icon in the Malayalam film industry. He turned 71 on September 7. The superstar continues to entertain the masses by starring in multiple films in a year. In 2022, he has acted in three films so far.

Mammootty made his acting debut with the film Anubhavangal Balichakkal in the year 1971. He was studying law back then and did not get much credit for his work in the film. The movie was an adaptation of the eponymous novel, written by Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. It was adapted into a film by director K.S. Sethumadavan. The film starred Sathyan, Prem Naseer and Sheela in the lead roles. While Anubhavangal Balichakkal was Mammootty’s first appearance on the silver screen, it marked the retirement of Sathyan.

Yet another fun fact about this Malayalam film is that Kamal Haasan loves it. Anubhavangal Balichakkal is one of Kamal Haasan’s favourite stories of all time. The plot of this 1971 film was set against the backdrop of communism, and it was a commercial success. After featuring in this K.S. Sethumadavan directorial, Mammootty bagged a supporting role in the 1973 film Kalachakkaram. He then started his journey as a lawyer.

Subsequently, in the year 1979, MD Vasudevan signed Mammootty to star in his then-upcoming movie, Devalokam. Mammootty starred in the lead role for the first time in this film. Alongside him, the cast of Devalokam boasted of Sabu and Jayamala in prominent roles. However, due to budget constraints, the film’s shooting was halted midway and the project was consequently shelved by the makers.

MDV gave Mammooty a second chance by offering him a lead role in his film, Vilkkanundu Swapnangal. The film’s cast included Sukumaran, Srividya, Bahadoor and Sreenivasan, along with a few others, in important roles. He then met up with director K G George. The actor-director duo worked on some iconic films, which are remembered by the audience to date.

Meanwhile, after Puzhu, Mammooty has several films in the pipeline. Some of his upcoming projects include Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Rorschach and Christopher, to name a few.

