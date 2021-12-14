This Moment From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Wedding Had Actor's Brother Sunny Kaushal in 'All Tears'

After having a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara last week, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are on a picture posting spree now and are making up for all the secrecy. After being deprived of their fairytale wedding pictures, the Bollywood couple has made sure that their fans get a glimpse of all three days of their wedding festivities. And their fans or followers are not the only ones who are tearing up seeing these heavenly pictures from their royal wedding. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, too, revealed the moment that had him in all tears.

Katrina recently shared a photo from her bridal entry, where her six sisters walked by her side and carried a floral canopy over her. She dedicated the Instagram post to her siblings and wrote, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!"

Sunny took to the comment section of the post to write, “This moment was all tears."

For the unversed, Katrina has six sisters- Stephanie Turquotte, Christine Raphael Duran Spencer, Natasha Turquotte OGorman, Melissa Turquotte, Isabelle Kaif and Sonia Turquotte, and a brother- Sebastien.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

The wedding festivities started on December 7 and concluded on December 9, however, no photos or videos were leaked from the ceremony. While fans and even the media were deprived of their wedding photos, the couple themselves shared several glimpses from the wedding on social media.

