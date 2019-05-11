This Mother’s Day, Shilpa Shetty is Holidaying with Son Viaan in Koh Samui, Thailand

Ahead of Mother’s Day and with the summer vacation on, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have taken some time off their busy schedules to visit Koh Samui in Thailand to enjoy some quality time with their son Viaan Raj Kundra.Shilpa Shetty has been sharing images and videos of their holiday on her Instagram through several stories and posts. Sharing a video of Viaan taking a dive into a pool, Shilpa wrote, “Work done now.. Holidaaaaaaayyyyyy time, my water babies, love this place !! #happiness #gratitude #familytime #waterbabies #holidaytime #switchoff #peace #kohsamui #kohsamuidiaries.”The Baazigar actress also shared a video of herself chilling in the pool with Viaan. She captioned it, “Morning holiday workout, Holidays be like. #happiness #waterbabies #gratitude #holiday #kohsamui #holidayvibes #chillin (sic).”Shilpa’s husband Raj has also been sharing pictures of him and Viaan having some fun time by the pool. In one of them, Viaan is kicking in the air, much above the pool’s water level. “Flying kick in the air! Thanks @viaanrajkundra #SwipeLeftfor more pictures loving the @samujanavillas in #kohsamui #holiday#familytime #cardio #swimming#fitness,” Raj captioned the photos.On the film front, Shilpa was last seen on the silver screen in 2007 in Anil Sharma’s directorial Apne.