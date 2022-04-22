This New Character Will Be Making Her Entry in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath Soon

Zee Marathi show Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, which premiered in August last year, has received a good response from the viewers. The series stars Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana Behere and Mohan Joshi among others in the lead roles. It was on the top 10 list among Marathi TV shows in terms of viewership till recently.

Directed by Ajay Mayekar, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath revolves around a rich business tycoon, Yash, played by Shreyas Talpade. While looking for true love, Yash meets a single mother Neha Kamat, played by Prarthana Behere, and soon falls for her.

Meanwhile, Neha happens to have an adorable daughter named Pari who suffers from diabetes. Pari’s father had abandoned the mother-daughter duo even before she was born and since then Neha has been looking after her daughter.

However, apart from Yash and Neha, the show also has other characters that have impressed the viewers. Among them are the lead characters’ close friends Sameer and Shefali, played by Sankarshan Karhade and Kaajal Kate, respectively.

Watching the chemistry between the two, the audience has been quite curious to know if they will become another couple after Yash and Neha. Now, reports suggest that a new character will make entry to the show, who will help in bringing Sameer and Shefali closer.

The show is likely to get more interesting and will witness new twists in the plot. Shefali’s mother Mohini will be seen in the coming episodes of the show and reportedly her role will be played by actress Gauri Kendre.

Shedding light on her role in Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, Gauri Kendre said that the character Mohini will enter the show at a very interesting point. She highlighted that she will be playing the role of Shefali’s mother who has a cheerful personality. She claimed that the audience will enjoy the new twist in the series.

Besides Shreyas and Prarthana, Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath also stars Mohan Joshi, Aanand Kale, Chaitanya Chandratre and Sheetal Kshirsagar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.